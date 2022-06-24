Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.