Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

