Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

