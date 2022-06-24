Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 208 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Clorox were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $140.90 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

