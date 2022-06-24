Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $54,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 704.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.