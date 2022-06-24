Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $147.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

