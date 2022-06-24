Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Million

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $2,948.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004741 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,117.41 or 1.00114423 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.