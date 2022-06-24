Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

