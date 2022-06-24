TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 16.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) was up 16.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 4,432,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

