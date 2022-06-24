TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading Up 16.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) was up 16.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 4,432,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.