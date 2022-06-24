TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of TA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 157,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,344. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $515.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $384,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter worth $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

