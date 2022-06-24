Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,060

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.60) to GBX 1,060 ($12.98) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TPRKY. Peel Hunt upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.72) to GBX 1,500 ($18.37) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($19.60) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,386.67.

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

