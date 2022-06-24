TRON (TRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.11 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. TRON has a total market cap of $6.11 billion and $581.04 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0661 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,502,779,861 coins and its circulating supply is 92,502,779,160 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.