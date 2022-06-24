Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. 28,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,402. Tronox has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tronox in the first quarter valued at $268,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Tronox by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tronox by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,422,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tronox by 435.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

