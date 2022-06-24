TrueChain Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $67,304.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,019.93 or 1.00031283 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00190643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

