TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. TRX Gold shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 440,375 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TRX Gold by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

