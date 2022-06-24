Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.13. Approximately 9,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTF)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

