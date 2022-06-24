TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Shares Down 6.1%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

About TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

