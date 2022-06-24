U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. 87,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

