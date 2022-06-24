UBS Group Analysts Give Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) a $67.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WYNN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.54.

WYNN stock opened at $52.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $127.64.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

