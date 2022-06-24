UBS Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $328.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $600.00.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $487.14.

NYSE SAM opened at $329.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.17 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 32.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

