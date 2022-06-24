Ultra Price Reaches $0.29 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $88.61 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,093.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00553461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00303183 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00038699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004520 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,691 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.