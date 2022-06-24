Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Reaches $1.50 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $223,574.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

