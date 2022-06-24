Unigestion Holding SA Buys 5,536 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $376.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.