Unigestion Holding SA Has $22.94 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,932,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,806,000 after buying an additional 2,102,375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.90.

BNS opened at $58.22 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

