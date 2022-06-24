Unigestion Holding SA Has $36.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.16% of FOX worth $36,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. FOX’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

