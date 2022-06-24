Unigestion Holding SA Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,644 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

