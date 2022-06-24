Unigestion Holding SA Purchases Shares of 18,549 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $962,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 968.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 265,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 93,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

NYSE:ATO opened at $107.04 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

