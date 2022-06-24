Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Salesforce by 37.4% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,344,911. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $173.05 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 168.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

