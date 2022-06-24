Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

