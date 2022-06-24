Unigestion Holding SA Takes $1.97 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.