uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $100,065.75 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

