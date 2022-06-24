United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,364,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after buying an additional 894,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,375,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 221,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 1,021,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

