United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

UPS stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

