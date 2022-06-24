United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of United Rentals worth $16,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 196,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,191,000 after buying an additional 115,459 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $235.84 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

