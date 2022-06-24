Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 5,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

