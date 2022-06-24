Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

