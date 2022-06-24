Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 7,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 58,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

