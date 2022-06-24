Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after buying an additional 1,664,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after acquiring an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $400.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.45 and a 200-day moving average of $489.38. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

