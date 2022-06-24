Value Partners Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,423,000 after acquiring an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 188,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,763,000 after acquiring an additional 205,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

