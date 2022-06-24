Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,104,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,588,000 after purchasing an additional 485,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. 375,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,377,674. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.