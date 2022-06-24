Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $42.04. The company had a trading volume of 344,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,772,406. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

