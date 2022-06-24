Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $196.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

