Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 457,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 7.5% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $86,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

