Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000. Stolper Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $7.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.00. 295,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,244. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.