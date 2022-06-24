Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.