Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. 3,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 412,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Specifically, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,536.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,769. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

