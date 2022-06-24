Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) PT Set at $15.00 by Truist Financial

Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. Veris Residential has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35.
About Veris Residential (Get Rating)
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
