VITE (VITE) Market Capitalization Tops $11.08 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VITE has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00056942 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 509,658,863 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

