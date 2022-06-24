Warburg Research Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on Zalando in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

ZAL stock opened at €25.54 ($26.88) on Tuesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €51.96.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

