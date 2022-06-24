Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Hits $106,207.48

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $22.72 or 0.00107018 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $106,207.48 and approximately $32,117.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

